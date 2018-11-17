Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, executive vice-president of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said: “The successful launch of MySat-1, developed and built by students of Khalifa University’s Master’s Concentration in Space Systems and Technology, demonstrates that our university possesses the academic and scientific rigour required to transform the UAE’s promising students into tomorrow’s space engineers and scientists. Through our Small Satellite Programme and the Master’s Concentration, Khalifa University is proud to play a critical role in the UAE’s broader space ambitions. We will continue to develop local talent that will be part of the Emirati space engineers and scientists who will contribute to the UAE’s Hope Mars Mission and the vibrancy of the country’s overall space sector.” Muna Al Muhairi, chief human capital officer at Yahsat, said: “MySat-1’s expedition into space marks an exciting accomplishment by the students of Khalifa University. It is also a testimony to the UAE’s growing talent pool in STEM education. Yahsat is proud to have collaborated with Khalifa University and Northrop Grumman to create the first multi-disciplinary academic space programme in the UAE which has resulted in the creation and successful launch of MySat-1. We are committed to developing the national talent pool through providing talent with unique opportunities to enhance their capabilities and drive innovation.”