Educate children positively

Sheikha Dr Shamma added, “We work with mindset of ensuring educating children positively. We need visions to build a psychologically resilient, as the future is changing rapidly.”

She pointed out that we are more interested in the psychological and mental development of the early childhood, especially since the cognitive development poses several questions about the concept of self -identification, on which our previous generations grew up, and how to adapt with the modern society. She also praised the cooperation with the UAE University to promote research and expertise that achieve the UAE national strategic objectives.

Academic research

Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research, said that this event is in line with the UAE University’s strategy to strengthen partnership with national institutions, to enhance the possibilities that achieve the UAE aspirations. The university attaches special importance to transferring the most important scientific and research practices that accelerate the possibilities that help achieve plans to make the UAE University at the forefront of academic research institutions in the world. The university further works to enhance the role of scientific research for the community. The data shows that the research outcomes increased by 30 per cent, which gives positive indications for the advancement of scientific research.

Cultural heritage

He added that the partnership with the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Centre enhances the positive partnership of the UAE community to achieve its ambitions. The Positive Education Toolkit project will have positive results for transferring the cultural heritage to future generations.