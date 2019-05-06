Grade 10 students of GEMS Millennium School - Sharjah celebrate the results of their CBSE board exams Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Thousands of UAE students joined around 1.6 million others in India in receiving their CBSE grade 10 exam results on Monday.

UAE school toppers said there is no secret to success, stressing that hard work is “the basic ingredient” for scoring high.

Buvaneswari Jayasankar from Indian High School Dubai (IHS) obtained 99.2 per cent, the school’s top marks — and possibly the UAE’s as well.

Not all UAE schools share their results with the media and there is no official topper list by the CBSE for UAE schools. In India, 13 students scored 499 out of 500 in the exam, administered by the CBSE, or Central Board of Secondary Education.

Buvaneswari Jayasankar from Indian High School Dubai, who scored 99.2 per cent, with her father and mother Image Credit: Supplied

Buvaneswari told Gulf News that she worked hard throughout the school year and “put in my best” for the board exam.

“There’s no secret, it’s just hard work. You have to understand the concepts in class and improve your general knowledge through encyclopedias and the internet,” she said.

IHS CEO Dr Ashok Kumar said the dedication of students and the support from teachers and parents had made it all possible. “I’m very pleased with the results. The school is celebrating the hard work we all put in through the academic year,” Dr Kumar said.

Buvaneswari is a science stream student who wants to undertake clinical research in the medical field when she goes to college.

Another school topper, Varun Jagannath from Delhi Private School Sharjah, who obtained 98.8 per cent, said revising every day at home what he had learnt at school helped him do well in the exams.

“Hard work is the basic ingredient for success. But it’s also about how good the teachers are and how confident they make you feel. My school has a very supportive environment,” said Varun, a science stream student who wants to study environmental engineering at university.

Studying consistently through the academic year also paid off for Shrawani Milind Vaidya, who scored 98.6 per cent at GEMS The Millennium School, Sharjah.

10th toppers celebrate just after the result announcement at Model School premises in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

“There’s no shortcut, you have to study hard and regularly. Also, I practised a lot of CBSE sample papers to improve my writing skills,” said Shrawani, her school’s topper, who is thinking about studying Artificial Intelligence in college.

Ambika Gulati, principal of GEMS The Millennium School, said: “We are extremely pleased at the school’s results. Heartiest congratulations to the students, their teachers and parents on this stupendous result. It proves that a strong partnership among students, teachers and parents will lead to high attainment and progress of learners. Our sincere thanks to GEMS Education for its unstinting support.”

Monday’s results came as no surprise for Vedika Aneesh, who scored 97.8% — the best in GEMS Our Own English High School, Fujairah.

“I was expecting these results because I studied very hard regularly throughout the year. I also got great support from my teachers. There’s no secret — it’s about putting in the hard work,” Vedika said.

A number of schools achieved a perfect pass rate of 100 per cent. All the 93 students who took the exam from Leaders Private School in Sharjah passed — 26 of them scoring over 90 per cent. The school topper was Shahnaz, who earned 98.4 per cent.

Delhi Private School Dubai students celebrate. Image Credit: DPS Dubai

The Model School in Abu Dhabi presented 85 students for the CBSE exams, with all having passed. Fathima Zainab was the school topper, having secured 96.4 per cent, according to school principal, V.V. Abdul Qader.

Meanwhile, a total of 391 students appeared for the Grade 10 exams from the Abu Dhabi Indian School, said Neeraj Bhargava, school principal. Sowmya Srinivisan emerged as the overall topper with 97.8 per cent.