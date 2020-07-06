It marks the first time for results without external exams because of COVID-19 disruption

GEMS Modern Academy Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Some Dubai schools on Monday morning outlined how their students performed in the International Baccalaureate (IB) results, awarded globally without the external exams for the first time.

The lockdowns, restrictions and health risks from the COVID-19 pandemic had led to the cancellation of the IB May 2020 external exams.

Instead, this year’s results for students were based on their internal assessment, coursework and predicted grades for each subject.

There are 50 IB World Schools in the UAE.

Over 520 students from seven GEMS Education schools in the UAE “achieved the best ever results for the GEMS network of schools, in terms of both pass rate and average points”, GEMS said.

These include two students from GEMS Wellington International School and one student from GEMS Modern Academy achieving the highest point score possible of 45.

Overall, GEMS students earned an average point score of 34 this year, compared to the international average point score of 29.7 in 2019.

David Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, said, “We are incredibly proud of this year’s cohort of GEMS IB Diploma students and their results. Not only have they had to complete their secondary education in the most trying of circumstances, but they have also managed to collectively achieve our best ever IB Diploma results…”

Another leading school group said it has achieved record results in both pass rates and average points with a 45 point ‘topper’ but won’t officially release their “record-breaking” results until their students have accessed them online, later today.

Meanwhile, students of Dubai International Academy (DIA) Emirates Hills, scored an average of 35 points, “against a typical global average of 30 points”.

DIA Emirates Hills had the largest graduating cohort across Innoventures Educations schools, with 127 IB DP (Diploma Programme) students, six IB Courses students and seven IB Career-related Programme students.

From the school’s DP students, 21 scored 40-and-above points out of the total 45 points.

Its top-scoring student, Jiya Rughwani, who obtained 43 points, will be attending Tufts University, USA, to study economics. DIA said it is “also proud of the outstanding results” achieved by an Emirati student, Shamma Ali Ibrahim Younus, who scored 41 points and will be attending New York University Abu Dhabi with 100 per cent scholarship.

Jiya Rughwani Jiya said, “The IB DP has been a rewarding and transformative journey that shaped my thought process to view the world with a holistic perspective. I am grateful for my teachers who went beyond the classroom setting to make each step of learning reflective of the ever-changing world we live in…”

Shamma Ali Ibrahim Younus Shamma said, “I am truly delighted with the outcome of my IB results, and I’m glad to know that all of my efforts have come to fulfilment. I firmly believe that this achievement is the culmination of my 15 years at DIA under the tutelage of the IB curriculum, and I’m truly thankful for the experiences that I’ve had here and for the life lessons that I’ve learned from students and faculty alike.”