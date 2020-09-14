Dubai: UAE authorities approved on Monday the academic calendar for three years, starting with 2020-21. The calendar details start and end of school year, vacation days and other details.
Chaired by Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed, the Ministerial Development Council approved the academic calendar for government and private schools for the next three years.
Based on the approved calendar, students in private schools with foreign curricula will start three-week winter vacations on December 13, ending on December 31. School will reopen following this on January 3, 2021. Two-week spring vacations would be from March 28, 2021 to April 8, 2021 - students are expected to attend classes starting April 11, 2021.
The last day of school for the academic year 2020-21 would fall on July 1, 2021.
For public and private schools that follow the curriculum from the Ministry of Education, dates are different. For example, winter vacations would be four weeks long, from December 13 to January 7, 2021.
The Ministry of Education website has published the academic calendar as well as the academic strategy for the UAE education sector.