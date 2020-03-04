Like schools, nurseries will remain closed from March 8 for a four-week period

Picture for illustrative purposes - nurseries included in four week break Image Credit: Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The decision to close education institutions in the UAE for four weeks from March 8 onwards also applies to nurseries, Gulf News can confirm.

A source at the Ministry of Education said the closure decision, taken as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, also applies to nurseries.

Nurseries have already been closed since Sunday, March 1, and this spring break for all institutions will mean a five-week break for nursery-going children.