Abu Dhabi: The decision to close education institutions in the UAE for four weeks from March 8 onwards also applies to nurseries, Gulf News can confirm.
A source at the Ministry of Education said the closure decision, taken as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, also applies to nurseries.
Nurseries have already been closed since Sunday, March 1, and this spring break for all institutions will mean a five-week break for nursery-going children.
The Ministry of Education announced in tweets today that all institutions will be deep cleaned during the break in order to protect children from the spread of Covid-19.