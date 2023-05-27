Dubai: The American University in the Emirates (AUE) has announced that the 5th International Research Conference (AUEIRC) will be a hybrid event taking placing from May 29 to 31 at the AUE campus in Dubai.
Patroned by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, the theme of the AUEIRC this year is ‘Emerging Trends in Multi-Disciplinary Research’.
The AUEIRC is a yearly event that brings together researchers from diverse disciplines serving as a platform for the exchange of innovative ideas and cutting-edge research findings. The organising and steering committee members of the AUEIRC will extend a platform to over 190 local and international participants.
Focus areas
This year’s conference includes participants and key-note speakers exploring disciplines including Humanities, Social Sciences, Business Administration, and Applied Information Technology. Participants were invited to submit their abstracts or manuscripts, which underwent “a rigorous review process by esteemed academics”. Accepted peer-reviewed papers will be published by one of the selected 5 SCOPUS indexed journals sponsoring the conference, thus providing researchers with a valuable venue to showcase their work and contribute to the advancement of knowledge.
Prof. Assem Tharwat, Vice President for Research at AUE, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming conference, stating: “The AUE International Research Conference continues to be a catalyst for intellectual exchange and collaboration. We are proud to host this prestigious event, which serves as a hub for researchers to share their insights and contribute to the global research community.”
In addition, Dr Khaled Al Kassimi, Research Support Director of AUE, said: “Engaging in inter-disciplinary research requires educating the heart since education without educating the heart is no education at all.”
More information about the conference, submission guidelines, and registration details, are available at the official conference website at AUEIRC.
About AUE
The American University in the Emirates (AUE) is a leading higher education institution which states it is committed to providing quality education and fostering a culture of research and innovation. AUE offers a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs across various disciplines, "preparing students for successful careers in the global marketplace".