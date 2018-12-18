In October, an early morning blaze ripped through a villa in Baniyas, on the outskirts of the capital, killing eight people from an Emirati family, including five children and three women. Abu Dhabi Police later confirmed that the fire was caused by faulty cables and electrical short circuits. In January, seven Emirati siblings in Rol Dhadna area of Fujairah were killed in a villa fire, also caused by an electrical fault.