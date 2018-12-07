On the matter of girls playing with dolls and whether it actually helps them hone their nurturing instincts, Peirson says, “I believe that playing with dolls brings out a nurturing instinct in children and encourages role play, both individually and in group play.” But she also makes the point that role play was gender neutral. “When I trained as a teacher 20 years ago, role play areas were always non-gender specific and boys were just as happy playing with dolls as girls ... I think we’ve moved a long way past stereotyping ... I hope so anyway.”