Niranjan Jayakumar Image Credit: Supplied

How is Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) coping with the challenges of implementing online learning, especially with regard to software, devices and connectivity?

Technology is at the core of educational excellence at MAHE Dubai. As a leader in education, we are well equipped with e-learning platforms such as Adobe Connect, Cisco Webex, MS Teams, Google Classroom, and a dedicated LMS. Just over a month into this new reality and we have already begun exploring multiple simulations and demonstration softwares to conduct even the lab-intensive modules online.

Our technology and academics team are working in tandem to ensure the best delivery of education to the students. We must also thank the parents who supported their kids with the right infrastructure at home, the internet providers for ensuring apt connectivity, and the students for having shown great adaptability and interest in this new form of learning.

What are MAHE Dubai’s plans for admissions this year?

We have seamlessly migrated the entire admissions process to an online-only environment. Be it admissions counselling, document submissions or verification; students can complete all processes remotely. Our admissions team is already conducting regular webinar sessions to help the students make the right choice for their education ahead. Students can connect with our admissions team through multiple communication channels. We also offer 3D virtual campus tours for students to experience the campus online.

What new courses are you planning to launch for the 2020-21 academic session?

I take this opportunity to announce the launch of eight new industry-oriented programmes for the upcoming academic session at MAHE Dubai.

The offerings include new world courses in Information Security, Sustainable Development, Nutrition and Dietetics as well as highly sought-after courses in Business Analytics and Film and TV Production.

Do you have any plan to launch short-term courses for students to help them update their skills during this time?

For students who are completing their grade 12 this year, we are happy to announce a free-of-cost short-term online programme, where students can access globally recognised online courses from universities across the world.

Not only will it help them upskill during this period of restriction but will also inculcate a culture of tech-enabled learning, something we must collectively move towards.