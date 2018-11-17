Sharjah: An Asian teacher at a private school, who forced a pupil to cut the hair of his classmate in front of the class, has been fired, Sharjah Education Council said on Saturday.
The management of the private school in Muwaileh area which follows British curriculum sacked the teacher who forced a grade 2 pupil to cut another student’s hair as a punishment because the latter was playing with scissors inside the classroom.
The parent of the Arab student filed a complaint with Sharjah Education Council last week. The council investigated the matter and ordered the school to terminate the teacher.
Mohammad Kadoura, the father of the student who was abused, said that he received a call from the school administration saying that they sacked the teacher after she apologised for her action against his son and the rest of her students.
“I did not want the teacher to be sacked, but unfortunately she misjudged my son and the rest of his colleagues, as well as the reputation of the school to which she belonged. The teacher should have approached the management instead of reacting in such a manner,” he said.
Kadoura called on the authorities to choose teachers well when they are hired, and subject them to educational and psychological tests that prove they are qualified to deal with children and educational work that requires special skills.