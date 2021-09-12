Image Credit: Supplied

Murdoch University Dubai is a core branch campus of Murdoch University, which is based in Perth, Western Australia. Our vibrant campus in Dubai caters for the area’s growing demand for skilled professionals across a range of industries. All courses follow the same academic requirements as the courses offered in Australia, taught by highly qualified international lecturers. The degrees awarded are issued from Australia and are exactly the same as the ones conferred on campus in Australia.

“Starting university is a big step for any student, and it is incumbent on us to give our students the best possible start to their lives,” said Dr James Trotter, Dean and Academic President, Murdoch University Dubai. “I believe they will benefit enormously from our flexibility and affordability while knowing that the quality of the education we provide is unaffected. This is truly a world-class institution and Murdoch’s past alumni have, over the years, gone on to be true pioneers in their respective fields.”

Murdoch University is globally renowned, ranked as one of the Top 100 Young Universities in the world (Times Higher Education World University Rankings), and placed in the top 2.5 per cent of global universities (QS Rankings 2021), having also been at the forefront of Australian and global research for more than 40 years.

They also offer undergraduate students the unique opportunity to pursue double majors across all bachelor’s degrees. This enables students to learn, experience and graduate with the knowledge and skill sets from two specialisations, giving them a distinct advantage in their employment journey. The double majors can generally be completed in the same amount of time with no additional costs incurred.

Under the revised fee structure in 2021-22, all undergraduate courses are priced at Dh155,000 for the entire three-year programme, the Master of Education and Master of Science in Information Technology will be Dh75,000, MBA is priced at Dh89,000 with a guaranteed 20 per cent scholarship, the postgraduate Graduate Certificates in Business and Education will be Dh25,000 each and the Foundation and Diploma pathways programmes will be Dh44,100 and Dh51,500 with a guaranteed 50 per cent scholarship each. All merit scholarships are awarded on the total tuition fees of the chosen programme.