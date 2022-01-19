When stepping into the world of work, it can be difficult to pinpoint your exact career path. However, there’s always an opportunity to build on your existing experience, start a new chapter, or take your career to the next level.

Research suggests that the average person spends one third of their life at work, so let’s work together to make it count.

Studying a university degree could be the ticket to your dream profession. However, does this mean you’d have to take a break from working? Definitely not!

At Middlesex University Dubai, we offer 32 postgraduate programmes – including a Master of Business Administrations with 11 different pathways – which can be studied alongside work over two years.

We know that for you, it’s not all about the in-classroom experience. In today’s fast-paced world, educators need to put a strong emphasis on ensuring postgraduate students walk away from every class with practical ideas and relevant knowledge that they can implement immediately in their professional lives.

From Digital Marketing and Education to Data Science, Banking and Finance and more, our programmes are accredited by top global industry bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Marketing and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

We are also proud to say that our faculty are not only academics but also practitioners in their field, bringing years of experience to the classroom.

They infuse academic classroom knowledge with best practice tailored for industry as part of their approach to teaching and learning.

Every department and programme at Middlesex has a story of achievement to tell. Stuart Forsyth, MSc Robotics alumni and Programme Leader for Computer Science at a UK school, evolved his Master’s thesis about artificial intelligence in the basis for a start-up.

Dina Melwani, Business Administration alumni and fashion designer, is now the Founder and Creative Designer of leading UAE haute couture fashion house Melwani Couture.

Will you be our next success story?