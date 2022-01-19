The Certified Management Accountant (CMA) is a global certification programme that is considered one of the most reputed benchmarks for management accountants. The CMA certification is offered by Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession through research, the CMA and Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis (CSCA) programmes, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices.
Boosting career prospects
The CMA programme was tailored to meet the evolving needs of the finance and accounting profession by furthering the practice of management accounting. The programme is suitable for individuals at all career levels — from students and educators to young and seasoned professionals.
CMAs are highly valued by employers in the Middle East and around the world whereby the designation alone helps finance and accounting professionals stand out while maximising their career prospects and overall employability. A global IMA Salary Survey in March 2021 noted that CMAs receive 58 per cent more in median total compensation and enjoy more benefits than their non-certified peers.
Grooming the next generation of management accountants
Another added benefit to becoming a CMA is joining a pool of about 140,000 global IMA members and gaining global networking opportunities.
Through the IMA membership, CMAs can continue to expand their professional insights and knowledge with IMA Career Resources, which provide a vast portfolio of continuing professional education courses, webinars, exam prep, certification programmes, and more.
How to take the CMA exam
The CMA exam, which takes about 12 to 18 months and a recommended 150 to 170 hours to study for, is composed of two parts and 12 competencies within the areas of Financial Planning, Performance and Analytics, and Strategic Financial Management.