Visitors at the Gulf News Edufair were full of praise for the event, which attracted thousands of families, speakers and higher education professionals to sample and discuss university courses, degrees and scholarships for prospective students.

Now in its fifth edition, the Gulf News Edufair, held over three days at the Conrad Hotel, Dubai, and served as a platform to educate and inform guests about opportunities offered by higher education institutions.

Ayesha Ammar, Westminster School Dubai

Ayesha Ammar, a Year 10 student at Westminster School expressed her delight at discovering so many potential courses in her preferred fields here in the UAE, “The event has really helped me understand what my options are and what the courses are. I came looking for medical and computer science courses abroad, however the seminar mentioned that there are great options here in the UAE too which has opened my eyes.”

Minal Khilnani and her daughter Kavya Image Credit: Clint Egbert / Gulf News

Minal Khilnani attended to see what higher education courses are available for her daughter. “We came to learn about the market with an open mind. The workshops were the icing on the cake because it really enlightened us. I think we should have these fairs more often. We didn’t have them when I was at school and they really help to show a range of options.”

Sreenivasu Konda

“It’s been a great few days,” said Sreenivasu Konda. “I came hoping to find options for my son in the 10th grade so I came in preparation for his future. We gathered a lot of information so hopefully we’ll have an advantage when it comes to sending him off for higher education. It’s been very valuable.”

Subodh Sudhakaren