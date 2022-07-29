Admission to a highly ranking and fully accredited business school can be challenging, time consuming and sometimes stressful as you wait to hear about admission to the programme.
Studying at a high level as a working professional, it is crucial that the course and the institution are right for you. Whether you dip in with a short masterclass or a bespoke course, or jump straight into a full degree programme, there must be a clear value and tangible impact that can be harnessed with this new knowledge.
During the admissions process for our executive MBA programme, we get to know every candidate, their background, their current career and their aspirations. We seek to understand what motivates applicants and learn how they are making a positive impact in their community now and how they intend to in the future. This is important for us and is key to our mission in the UAE. We feel a personal approach like this benefits both the applicant and the business school, ensuring we have a great mix of dedicated and enthusiastic students on each cohort.
Our Executive MBA is challenging, intensive and highly rewarding, and we will always aim to provide the best individual advice and guidance to all applicants.
The programme is delivered face-to-face and even during the height of the pandemic students continued to enjoy learning and interacting using technology, videos and chat rooms. We instantly resumed face-to-face teaching, which has been supplemented by the positive learnings from the accelerated integrated use of technology. Our executives value the networking, interaction, debates, challenges and camaraderie, enhanced by the regular face-to-face interactions.
While our EMBA represents significant value for money, we do also offer competitive scholarships, aligning with our themes in the UAE – Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Transformation, Women in Leadership and the UAE National agenda.
— The writer is Strathclyde Business School Dubai Campus Manager