Graduates of SP Jain School of Global Management Image Credit: Supplied

In today’s radically changing employment scenario, the key to a successful career lies in enhancing future skills through lifelong learning and continuously adapting to change.

When speaking about employability, global institutions are actually speaking of well-rounded individuals capable of exhibiting real-world transferable skills such as critical thinking, decision making, innovating and adaptability.

For millennials and digital natives, a significant number of today’s jobs would be replaced with newer opportunities. This puts the onus on every higher education institution to prepare their graduates to be more employable and be capable to progress throughout their careers.

Keeping this in mind, SP Jain School of Global Management, places an increased emphasis on imparting their graduates with real world smart skills and making them future ready.

The use of simulated learning environment, practical case studies and technology-enabled classrooms are some of the key elements of the school’s pedagogy. The approach aims to provide graduates with real-life exposure that enhances their business acumen. This exposure includes relevant industry visits aligned with their core subjects, compulsory industry projects and internships. The school’s Passport 2 Excellence (P2E) and Professional Readiness Program (PRP) are aimed towards enhancing employability skills beyond technical subject knowledge. These elements have steadily reflected in students return on investment (ROI), resulting in the school’s consistent global rankings among the top-tier business schools.

While selecting students, the school looks for candidates who are striving for growth that is beyond the classroom experience, students who are looking at shaping a global mindset and are ready to take on a global learning adventure. Thus the school’s philosophy strongly embodies re-imagining business education that is forward looking.

As a result, students finds their place at the school after several levels of evaluations, such as aptitude tests, personal interviews and above all consistent academic performance. The ultimate results after the program are quite telling with graduates making a mark in various corporate engagements in leading global cities such as Dubai, Singapore, Australia, Mumbai to name a few.

Any student looking for an undergraduate or a postgraduate programme should not look at this as a fast academic pursuit, rather than an experience of transformation in one’s life, where the experience would catapult the individual to a mature human being who has different perspectives in life. So for students, three things should matter while deciding on the university. The overall experience beyond the classroom learnings, the teaching pedagogy that synchronises with the 21st century mindset, and what happens to them after completion of the programme.