Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi announces the launch of a new bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Specialisation in Data Science for Artificial Intelligence for the upcoming academic year 2020-2021. This is a further step taken by the university in the implementation of its strategic plan 2019-2023. It also constitutes a clear contribution to supporting the digital transformation and, in general, the development of a knowledge-based society, currently taking place in the UAE. The university is now accepting applications for enrolment in the programme. The degree is subject to approval by the CAA.

The bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Specialisation in Data Science for Artificial Intelligence, is an intensive, high-level programme taught in English, directed to highly motivated students, with a clear inclination towards science and technology.

One of the main aims of the programme is to address the needs of the fourth industrial revolution brought about by artificial intelligence (AI). In fact, it provides students with state-of-the-art knowledge and competencies in mathematics, data science and machine learning, through a carefully devised blend of traditional lecture/tutorial/lab tuition and more innovative, project-based learning.

Dr Laurence Renault, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi says, “Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is keen on providing distinguished education by constructing educational programmes that address the requirements of the current era. The new Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Specialisation in Data Science for Artificial Intelligence aims to equip students with the required intellectual and scientific skills that will prepare them to lead a future that is centred around the fourth industrial revolution brought about by artificial intelligence (AI). The programme will be launched simultaneously in Paris and in Abu Dhabi, allowing exchange of students from both campuses all along their curriculum.”

Dr Omar El Dakkak, Associate Professor of Mathematics at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi adds, “Sorbonne University in Paris and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi bring to the regional and international markets a unique programme combining mathematics with data science and machine learning. While constituting a highly innovative educational offer, this combination appears to be completely natural when considering the degree to which cutting-edge AI and machine learning applications are based upon advances in mathematics and data science. The programme provides, therefore, key competencies to start a career in AI and contributes to its re-shaping, be it as a modern professional or as an accomplished researcher.”