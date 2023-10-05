Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, highlighted the profound importance of the teaching profession as the most honourable mission is society.
Sheikh Mohammed took to his official account on “X” platform to pay rich tributes to teachers on World Teachers’ Day, an international day observed annually on October 5 to celebrate the work of teachers and recognise their invaluable contributions.
“Teaching is one of the most noble professions in the world. Prophets have been great teachers for humanity. Leaders serve as teachers and role models for their communities,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
“Mothers and fathers play the role of educators within their families, with the mother often being referred to as the first school. In essence, we are all teachers in some way. On Teacher’s Day, it is important to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the dedicated teachers who fulfill their national duties. Through our schools, we can envision a brighter future for our nation,” the Vice-President added.