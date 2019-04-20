Sharjah: The 21st edition of the Sharjah Prize for Library Literature was launched by Sharjah Libraries, a subsidiary of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) on Friday at Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF).

With the theme ‘Libraries of the Future: An Outlook to the Post-digital Era,’ the announcement came during a panel session hosted at the ongoing SCRF.

Launched in the lead up to the official announcement of Sharjah assuming the Unesco World Book Capital title that will be made this week on April 23, the award represents a new milestone in Sharjah’s cultural efforts over 40 years.