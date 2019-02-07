Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE University and launches UAE University Research Platform
Al Ain: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the UAE University in Al Ain City on Thursday.
Shaikh Mohammad was briefed by the members of the teaching and administrative staff presented before him the university's strategy, goals, and future vision, in addition to its programmes, colleges, scientific and research facilities, the capabilities used in its curricula, the adequacy of its teaching staff, alongside the university's cooperation with national and international institutions and research centres.
Shaikh Mohammad was received upon arrival by Dr. Ahmad Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Saeed Ahmad Ghobash, Chancellor of the University; and several top academics.
He was accompanied during the visit by Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.
His visit included a view of the facilities and sections of the university campus which includes the colleges, innovation and scientific research laboratories, the robot laboratories, alongside several study halls. He also inspected the services offered to the students and teaching staff members who contribute to producing the scientific research and innovation.