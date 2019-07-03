Dubai: The names and ratings of first-ever Dubai ratings of 17 branch campuses of international universities have been revealed by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on Wednesday.
It follows Tuesday’s announcement that KHDA has launched a new Dubai Higher Education Classification system, based on quality ratings.
According to the first-ever ratings, three institutions achieved 5-star rating, eight institutions achieved 4-star rating, three institutions received 3-star rating, two achieved 2-star rating and one received a star-rating.
In the first phase, 17 out of 25 institutions have been evaluated; covering 282 programmes studied by 16,517 students (51.5 per cent of students enrolled in international branch campuses in Dubai).
Universities are evaluated on eight quality indicators and awarded an overall star ranging from 1 to 5+ stars, depending on the number of points achieved in the evaluation. The overall score will be based on individual indicators — allowing students to match their interests with education providers that are strong in topics that interest them.
Overall Ratings
1 The University of Manchester Worldwide 5 Stars
2 London Business School 5 Stars
3 Heriot-Watt University 5 Stars
4 S P Jain School of Global Management 4 Stars
5 Amity University Dubai 4 Stars
6 Manipal University 4 Stars
7 Hult International Business School 4 Stars
8 City, University of London 4 Stars
9 Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani (Bits Pilani) Dubai Campus 4 Stars
10 University of Bradford 4 Stars
11 Middlesex University Dubai 4 Stars
12 SAE Institute 3 Stars
13 University of Exeter 3 Stars
14 Murdoch University, Dubai 3 Stars
15 ESMOD French Fashion Institute 2 Stars
16 Islamic Azad University 2 Stars
17 Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology 1 Star
What are the eight quality indicators?
Teaching
Employability
Research
Internationalisation
Facilities
Overall Programme Strength
Wellbeing
Social Responsibility and Inclusiveness
Points-based ratings
100 points: 1-star
250 points: 2-star
400 points: 3-star
550 points: 4-star
700 points: 5-star