In association with Dubai Cares, funds will support ‘Adopt a School’ programme

Dubai: Repton School Dubai has raised Dh142,000 to support education programmes for underprivileged children in rural Senegal.

The initiative, in association with Dubai Cares, is part of the ‘Adopt a School’ programme targeting children in developing countries and providing them with primary education.

An official cheque handover ceremony was held at Repton School Dubai in the presence of the pupils, headmaster David Cook, head of junior school Michaela Barber, student council coordinator Holly Tighe, and Dubai Cares CEO Tarek Al Gurg.

Repton School will fund the construction of a two-classroom community-based school in Senegal, providing education for 60 children during the day and 60 adults in the evening in a rural community.

Pupils from the Junior School’s Student Council along with parents have independently raised the funds through various fund-raising events.