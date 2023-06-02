Chanseok Hwang, American School of Dubai (ASD) valedictorian

Chanseok Hwang

I am eternally grateful to have been raised in an international community like Dubai, rich with cultural and intellectual diversity. Fourteen years at ASD have allowed me to interact with some remarkable people – friends, teachers and coaches who have all struck a chord of passion and positivity within me, which I will carry wherever I go. Looking forward, I’m excited to continue learning from others as I embrace my experiences growing up in Dubai and ASD.”

Daniel El-Sharkawy, American School of Dubai (ASD) valedictorian

Daniel El-Sharkawy

"Living in Dubai and attending the American School of Dubai have been two of the greatest blessings for me. My last 18 years in Dubai and five years at ASD have taught me so much, and I can only thank my wonderful teachers, friends and caring family for that. ASD has challenged me in every aspect of life, pushing me ever so close to my goals. My teachers’ guidance, care and trust have allowed me to freely explore my passion without restrictions or fear of failure. My remarkable peers at ASD have never failed to radiate kindness, support and love. Overall, the culture at ASD is incomparable and I will truly miss it, along with Dubai. From attending Ultimate Class Competitions and travelling abroad with friends on INSPIRE, to simply exchanging smiles with those in the hallways, every detail made with ASD will be missed greatly.”

Mark Sorial, American School of Dubai (ASD) valedictorian

Mark Sorial