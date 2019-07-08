Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) signed an agreement with Emirates Red Crescent to spread the outreach of the Madrasa e-learning platform to children in remote villages and refugee camps across the Arab world.

Through offline solutions, the platform provides 5,000 free Arabised videos in general science, math, biology, chemistry and physics to students from kindergarten to grade 12 without internet access.

Through the agreement, the Emirates Red Crescent will facilitate the offline educational content to students living in remote areas and support the distribution and follow-up process, as part of the broader goal to reach students in 1,000 villages.

The Emirates Red Crescent will distribute the offline solutions, ranging from Madrasa tablet, WiFi hotspot device, Madrasa flash memory (USB) and Madrasa Smart Bag, as part of its programmes and projects in areas it oversees and covers.

Since its launch last October, the Madrasa e-learning platform attracted over 1.7 million registered users and generated about 32 million views across the world.

Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary General, MBRGI, said the e-learning platform aims to implement the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to spread education and knowledge and maximise the benefit to the less fortunate across the Arab world.

Hamoud Abdullah Mohammad Al Junaibi, Deputy Secretary-General for Marketing and Donations Collection Sector at the Emirates Red Crescent, said the authority seeks to build impactful partnerships with other local entities in humanitarian and developmental fields to facilitate quick response to critical challenges.

Shaikh Mohammad launched the Madrasa e-learning platform for 1,000 villages in February to support learning for Arab students living in villages, remote areas and refugee camps with no internet access.