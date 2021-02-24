Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid School for Communication (MBRSC) at American University in Dubai (AUD), in association with the Ministry of Higher Education, has launched a contest called ‘Creators in Media’ in English or Arabic for grade 12 students nationwide.
The first prize is a full scholarship at AUD-MBRSC. The first three winners will receive other valuable prizes.
What students must do
Students must submit a one to two-minute original short film (fully made by the student) based on the theme of mental health among students due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. A brief text (no more than 250 words) describing the rationale behind the creative treatment of the short film should be provided.
Students should shoot the film on their phone and share it on social media. Applicants can choose the most relevant platform for them, for example Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, etc.
The film can be fictional (from the student’s imagination) or factual (documentary, expert testimonial, personal experience, etc) or any other free-form that portrays the theme creatively.
How they will be judged
Projects will be evaluated based on originality of the idea, concept, creativity, relevance to the theme and technique (sound and video quality). AUD advised students to conduct some research to back up their project with facts.
Contestants should upload their film on a social media platform in the MP4 H264 format, and add the hashtag #creators_in_media. Contestants should send the link of their submission, with their name, email address, telephone number and school name to nmakansi@aud.edu.
Deadline for submissions is March 28. Winners will be announced mid-April 2021.