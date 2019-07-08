Adrija Mukherjee

Grade 9, DPS Sharjah

One of the most important people in our lives is our teacher. They help us not only in terms of education and understanding concepts, but also in nurturing, giving us confidence, inspiring hopes, igniting our imaginations and instilling within us a love for learning.

My dream teacher would be the Nobel laureate Sir Kailash Satyarthi. The windows of opportunity suddenly opened for me when I had the golden chance of coming in close proximity with this inspirational personality. I thank my school, DPS Sharjah, which selected students to visit one of the renowned schools in Dubai where the Nobel laureate was visiting.

He left an indelible impression in my mind. Other than his innumerable achievements, he is an incredible speaker, motivator and educator. When a question was asked to him that how he would define success, he simply replied, “Long lasting happiness that is hard earned by you and is not at the cost of others.” He inspired me to dwell on the three important ‘D’s’ in life: ‘Dream’, ‘Discover’ and ‘Do’. I thought that he has the answer to all my questions and he explicitly stated that we should not look for inspiration outside, our inspiration lies within us. I found this highly motivating and would like him to be my teacher to hear his inspirational words each and every day.

Who is he?

He is an Indian children’s rights activist. He is a Nobel Peace Prize recipient and founder of Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Global March Against Child Labour, and Global Campaign for Education. To date, this inspirational figure and his team at Bachpan Bachao Andolan have liberated more than 87,000 children in India from child labour, slavery and trafficking.

In 1998, he conceived and led the Global March against Child Labour, an 80,000 km-long march across 103 countries to put forth a global demand against worst forms of child labour.