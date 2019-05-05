Abu Dhabi: The profiles of all 24,471 private school employees in the emirate of Abu Dhabi are now available on the Private Schools Abu Dhabi Staff System (Pass), an electronic portal managed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek).

In a statement sent on Sunday, May 5, the education sector regulator said the system aims to record verified profile information and documents for each individual employee in the private schooling sector. It will also function as a staff appointment system, and will ease the process of obtaining approvals from the Adek for staff contract creation, renewals and amendments.

“Apart from creating transparency in details regarding all individuals working at a particular school, Pass will facilitate the shifting, employment or renewal process for all employees working in private schools, and capture all their information in one platform,” said Majeda Al Kait, manager of facilitation and support at the Adek’s licensing sector.

Users can obtain detailed information about the Adek’s employment eligibility criteria, including years of experience and qualifications required for each position. Pass is also connected to the Adek’s student information system, eSIS.

In order to increase familiarity with the system, Adek recently gathered more than 400 staff representatives from private schools at an awareness session that focused on the processes of employee hiring and documentation upload.

“We want to ensure that a smooth and transparent process is in place for all schools, while raising the recruitment rate within a short time frame,” Al Kait said.