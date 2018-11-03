SHARJAH: If you’re a book collector and wondering what you could pick at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2018 this year then these mini books are something you can check out.

Mini Books, a Peruvian company prints fantasy novels such as Alice in Wonderland, Pinocchio and many others in a tiny book. “We are here at SIBF for the first time and a lot of kids seem to like these mini books. We have 3cm x 3cm books attached to keychains that are priced Dh20. A lot of people are buying these,” said Luis Enrique Pereyra Espinoza, sales manager at Mini Books. They also have tiny book shelves that are appropriate for the size of their books.

The stall, located in Hall 5, has sold close to 100 books in just two days. “We have received a very good response to our collection. The highest selling book is ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and it is written over 450 pages. We also have a mini holy Quran that we specially printed for this book fair and a lot of people have bought it,” he added.

According to Espinoza, printing these books is quite a task. “They require intense manual labour but they are very handy compared to the other bulky ones. We have a collection of over 200 novels and short stories and we’ve brought 40 of those to the UAE,” he added.

The book fair at the Sharjah Expo Centre runs until November 10. Entry is free. For more information visit www.sibf.com