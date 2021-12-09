Image Credit: Supplied

January 2022 is your second chance to start university if September didn’t work out the way you expected. Maybe you didn’t get the results you wanted, weren’t sure which programme to choose, or wanted to study abroad. The good news is that many Dubai universities offer a January intake, meaning you can start studying when you’re ready. If you’re still unsure what 2022 looks like for you, here’s why starting university in January is your best choice to start your dream UK degree today!

You don’t need to postpone your studies. Prospective students often ask us if starting in January prolongs your degree by an academic year, thereby upping the cost of studying. Our January 2022 programmes take the same amount of time to complete and cost the same amount as those beginning in September — you can complete your first foundation or undergraduate year in one semester and progress to your second year in September 2022 alongside your peers.

You can study for an affordable UK degree. Perhaps you wanted to save money before starting your British education — after all, university is an important investment in your future. We’ve designed our competitive tuition fees and scholarships and grants to make a world-class UK degree in Dubai more accessible for all. For example, all UAE high school students receive a scholarship, including an Academic Excellence Scholarship of up to 50 per cent, which rewards academic achievement.

You’re exploring studying in the UK in September. Undergraduate students can transfer to our UK campus in their second year, so if you start your first year in Dubai this January, you could be enjoying the sights and sounds of London as early as September 2022. You can also enjoy the benefits of starting your degree in the open, safe, and dynamic city of Dubai.

You will benefit from the flexibility of studying part-time. Yes, you can do it all! All our postgraduate programmes starting this January are delivered part-time in the evenings, meaning professional learners can fit in studying alongside work and valuable family time.

You will gain careers and employability experience while you learn. Our Careers and Employability Service supports all students to find work experience and internship opportunities that suit their career ambitions. All Middlesex University Dubai students can work alongside university in the creative sector businesses located in Dubai Development Authority free zones, including nearby Internet City and Media City.

You can make friends and connections that will last a lifetime. When you start in January, you’ll meet students who started in September and join a bustling university community across two campuses. You can meet new friends by joining one of our 30 sports and cultural clubs and get stuck into campus life through our volunteering programme.

You can step into a new career this New Year. New year, new you? It’s never too late to start a fresh chapter in your life – the chance you didn’t take is the one you’ll regret the most! Starting university in January 2022 means you can turn a new professional leaf sooner than you think.