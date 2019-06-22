Dubai: Mohammad Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration in higher education, scholarship, and research.

Both institutes agree to have faculty exchange as guest lecturers. They will also explore opportunities to have student exchanges; students from MBRU and DIDI will be able to attend workshops and lectures.

There will also be joint activities and projects, including design challenges.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Mohammad Abdullah, president of the DIDI; Dr Amer Sharif, MBRU’s vice-chancellor, and Professor Alawi Al Shaikh Ali, Dean of the College of Medicine.

Dr Sharif said: “Our vision is to be a global hub for innovative and integrated health care education and partnering up with [DIDI] will open up new avenues for our undergraduate and postgraduate students.”