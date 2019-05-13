Dubai

Mastercard has formed an annual partnership with GEMS Education to grant scholarships to high-achieving students in the field of academics and extra-curricular activities.

At an awards ceremony held at GEMS Wellington Academy, Al Khail, Mastercard representatives presented eight scholarships to top performers across GEMS schools.

Girish Nanda, General Manager, UAE and Oman, Mastercard, said “ … the students that received scholarships today displayed tremendous perseverance and innovative thinking to be recognised at this ceremony, and we are pleased to reward them with scholarships for a quality education with GEMS”.