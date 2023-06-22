Mahnaz Vatanparvar, Owner and Founder, says, "One of my biggest achievements is providing an Award Winning pre-school for you all. My own personal journey inspired me to achieve this goal. Being a new mum myself, while studying for my Master’s Degree, finding a Nursery to call “home” was my top priority. While I was looking for the perfect Nursery for my child, I discovered my own dream to help other families and opened my own Nursery. As you bring a new life into the world, you’ll be faced with plenty of challenges. We are very proud to ensure a comfortable, safe and secure environment for your child to learn, meet their full potential and most importantly have fun! From your baby’s first smile, to the moment they create new friends, the love you have for your baby is endless. So if you’re looking for a true “home away from home” learning environment, then The Little Dreamers Nursery is the right choice for you!