. Image Credit: Supplied

As the International School of Creative Science in Nad Al Sheba, transitions from its first 5-year chapter and looks forward to the forthcoming half-decade, they have announced the opening of their new campus facilities. Commencing operations in 2016 with just 250 students, ISCS Nad Al Sheba now hosts over 1,000 students, from over 34 nationalities. The sense of community that has been built over the past 5 years is testimony to the school’s vision and aspiration, to nurture students of virtue, inspired to pursue academic success.

The school’s curriculum is continually refined to ensure it is best designed around the needs of their students, and the needs of their progression into further and higher education. The school celebrates 4 successful inspection visits during its first 5 years, 2 full KHDA inspections, 1 British Schools Overseas inspection and 1 KHDA distance learning inspection.

Progressing forward with a positive outlook on the upcoming 5-year term, the school will be launching its 5-year plan in the new academic year. This takes into consideration the views of students, parents and staff, to help define what priorities the school should have in designing its provisions and breathing new life, into their collective.

As part of their vision for the forthcoming 5 years, the school continues to invest in their campus facilities, announcing that they are breaking ground and laying the foundation, this academic year, to build a brand new, 3-storey, state-of-the-art facility, boasting extended EYFS provisions, secondary and post-16 facilities, scheduled to commence operations by academic year 2022-2023.

The new facility occupies its own vision as well, with specially designed rooms to ensure extended Early Years provisions to early childhood and pre-natal facilities for the community. The secondary and post-16 provision will include the latest labs for Media Studies and delivery of Vocational Qualifications, Industrial and Engineering, Enterprise, Design and Technology, Home Economics and Culinary Arts, to name a few.