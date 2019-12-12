Prominent member of the local Indian community had served as CEO for 23 years

Ashok Kumar Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Indian High School in Dubai has replaced its longstanding CEO Ashok Kumar with Punit M.K. Vasu, the school announced in a message to parents on Thursday.

Kumar was relieved of his duties said the school’s recently-appointed chairman Girish Jethwani, who didn’t give any reasons for the decision.

Vasu is a former alumnus of the school.

Gulf News could not immediately get a response from Jethwani at the time of publication.

A prominent member of the Indian community, Kumar had been serving as the CEO at the school for 23 years.

An award winning educationist and author of many academic books for the school’s students, he also held various other key positions.

Those included the role of Content Advisor – What Works (Workshop series of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai), International Associate Inspector, Member-Greater Good Circle – KHDA and Founder Chairman of the Council of CBSE Affiliated Schools in the Gulf.

He was also the winner of the “Lifetime Achievement” Award at the GESS Education Awards 2019.