Every new mission signifies a brand-new identity and a struggle with being able to achieve a smooth transformation. It may be easy to dispose of one’s true self but it is extremely challenging to rebuild a new side to you, knowing that it takes practice to make that person perfect. Educating oneself regarding a variety of languages, cultures, ethics and lifestyle is not a trouble-free task for anyone. The primary responsibility of being a spy or a secret agent is about dealing with various people and displaying the right type of attitude.