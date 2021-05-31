. Image Credit: Supplied

Heriot-Watt University Dubai was the first campus of an overseas university to open in Dubai International Academic City. The university pioneered British education in Dubai, with highly acclaimed degree programmes that meet the specific demands of local business and industry.

Some of its top disciplines are Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Autonomous and Interactive Systems, Managing Innovation, Cybersecurity, and more. It has a rolling year-round admissions process. Some of Heriot-Watt Dubai’s courses have intake in both January and September, with all details listed on its website. It also has a variety of scholarships for deserving students, including the Dubai Community Award of Dh6,000 for the September 2021 intake.

In order to ensure academic excellence even during the pandemic, Heriot-Watt University Dubai has employed the use of Responsive Blended Learning or RBL, which combines active, supported online learning with contextually appropriate face-to-face learning opportunities. This approach enables students to proceed with their studies alongside their peers, whatever pandemic-related restrictions are imposed or lifted. At the heart of RBL lies the well-being of staff and students, whilst ensuring the same educational outcomes as before.

However, the most unique opportunity Heriot-Watt offers to its students is its global footprint. Worldwide, Heriot-Watt has five campuses and the university is extremely well integrated globally. Its students have free movement between campuses and through its Go Global programme, they can even choose to transfer to a different Heriot-Watt campus location for a semester, a year, or longer.