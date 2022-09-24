The Gulf News Study in Canada education fair, organised in partnership with Charms Education and Immigration Services, has begun at Radisson Blu Waterfront Dubai today. With more than 25 prestigious Canadian universities, colleges and career service providers participating, the event is expected to see nearly 3,000 visitors exploring their higher education options in Canada.

Over the next two day, visitors will be offered expert guidance on undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate and research programmes in Canada, as well a chance to attend counselling sessions, workshops and seminars.

The event was officially inaugurated by Gulf News CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publishing, Abdul Hamid Ahmad, in the presence of Manish Paitka, CEO, Charms Education and Immigration Services, Rahul Paitka, Managing Director, Charms Education and Immigration Services, Anshuman Joshi, Commercial Director of Gulf News and David George, Publisher, Commercial, Gulf News Publishing.

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

“I'm happy really to see more than 30 Canadian universities participating in this education fair where they present an excellent platform for UAE resident families to explore suitable colleges and universities for their children’s higher education. Besides that, it is more than just an exhibition of universities, but one that offers services around it such as banking, advice on tests needed for migration and so on. I am confident that this fair will really be helpful for students graduating from high schools here to choose the right colleges and universities for their future,” said Abdul Hamid Ahmad.

Speaking after the inauguration, Manish Paitka, CEO of Charms Education and Immigration Services said the two-day event will be a comprehensive platform where students and their parents can get all the information and guidance they will need before making their minds up to go to Canada for higher education.

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

“If they start taking our services, from that point onwards they will get help in everything from admissions, tuition fee payments, visa guidance, pre departure and post landing services, to help with opening bank accounts, getting debit cards and even Canadian sim cards,” said Paitka. Speaking of the partnership with Gulf News, he said; “Gulf News is a premium, respectable news platform with wide circulation that a lot of people go to for finding authentic information. So, we thought they will be our ideal partner for our first Education Fair in Dubai. So, I think it is going to be a great partnership with Gulf News, and we look forward in the future also to work along with Gulf News on much larger platforms.”