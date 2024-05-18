Excellent numbers on Day 2 of Edufair mark the premier education exhibition to be an all-out success.

Huge visitor turnout a high point as Day 2 of Edufair comes to a close

Day 2 of Edufair comes to a close. An extremely successful and eventful day for exhibitors and visitors alike with excellent response all around, and engaging panel discussions and fireside chats marked high points for the premier event.

It's the right time to host an event like Edufair, says RIT Dubai

Final session on Day 2 of Edufair captures essence of UAE graduate success stories

Graduates became panelists in a unique session that captured the essence of following one's dreams in The Power of The UAE panel discussion, moderated by Varun Jain, Founder and CEO, UniHawk.

"When I was in university, I was deeply involved in one-to-one marketing, and I didn't realize at the time that my passion for this field would eventually shape my career. I come from a family of doctors and engineers, a typical clichéd Indian background. However, I chose not to pursue those paths. I decided not to go abroad because I knew that Dubai had everything I was looking for, and it was the right moment for me to realize that this was the place I wanted to be. Today, I work as a senior editor at Bloomingdale's," says Sanya Jain, Content Editor at Bloomingdale's and former Middlesex student.

"I've always believed in the importance of gaining diverse experiences. I feel that going abroad exposes you to different cultures and perspectives, which is invaluable. It's not just about saving money; it's about the diversity and the opportunities it brings. You meet people from various backgrounds, which broadens your horizon. It's essential to do your due diligence, network, and make connections. Even if you study abroad, it's crucial to bring that knowledge back home to make a difference here," says Mohammad Murtaza Sharif, a graduate from Murdoch University and Data Analytics Experience Associate at Deloitte Middle East.

"For me, it was about staying true to myself. I chose to stay here because I believed it was the best fit for me. I knew my family supported me, and I wanted to prove that I could succeed on my terms. It’s important to follow your passion and not just what others expect of you," says Hazel Sunny, a Heriot Watt alumni with experience at SAP and MSD.

"The advantages of staying back are numerous. First, you have everything you need here. If you want substance and a good qualification, you can find it right here. For me, it was about following my passion and not just chasing money. I wanted to give back to my community, and I found my calling in education and mentorship. It's about finding the right fit for yourself and pursuing it with dedication," says Ahmed Ellahi, an ACCA graduate turned lecturer at Phoenix Financial Training with moderator.

Graduates to share their success stories in final session on Day 2 of Edufair: The Power of the UAE, at 5pm

Moderated by Varun Jain, Founder and CEO of UniHawk, join us for the last panel discussion of the day, featuring distinguished graduates from UAE universities. Mohammad Murtaza Sharif, a graduate from Murdoch University and Data Analytics Experience Associate at Deloitte Middle East, joins Sanya Jain, content editor at Bloomingdale's and former Middlesex student, alongside Hazel Sunny, a Heriot Watt alumna with experience at SAP & MSD. Ahmed Ellahi, an ACCA graduate turned lecturer at Phoenix Financial Training, completes the lineup. Gain insights into how studying locally in the UAE has propelled their careers and discover the wealth of opportunities it offers. Don't miss this engaging session where success stories come to life.

4th session on for Day 2 at Edufair

Panelists representing Gyanberry, Gulf Medical University and American University of Ras Al Khaimah participated in the session, Innovations in Science Education for Tomorrow's Careers.

“Science education has significantly evolved over the last 20 years, transitioning from a knowledge-acquisition approach to a more personalised and skill-based learning experience. This new approach emphasises critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and an interdisciplinary perspective,” said Dr. Rawad Hodeify, Associate Professor of Medical Biotechnology, American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK).

“AI and VR technologies provide medical students with a safe environment to practice clinical skills, enhancing skills of young doctors and patient safety. We adopt these advancements to develop future doctors into critical thinkers who can effectively apply a wealth of knowledge available to them and improve patient care,” said Dr Pankaj Lamba, Clinical Assistant Professor & Clinical Phase Director of MD Programme at Gulf Medical University (GMU).

“Nowadays, universities across the world are investing heavily in AI and VR technologies in anatomical simulations for MBBS courses. Traditionally, students had to visit the anatomy department and work with cadavers, which can be uncomfortable for many when encountering cadavers for the first time. With the new anatomical simulation tables, students can interact with a touchscreen that allows them to explore each organ in detail, drawing connections with theoretical learning,” said Tejas Labhshetwar, Founder of Gyanberry.

Horizon Scholar session on Study Abroad Destinations a crowd puller at Edufair

Visitors queue up to listen to Ruchi Shukla, Founder, Horizon Scholar as she hosts an interactive session on Exploring Study Abroad Destinations

From Campus to Career, 3rd Edufair session now on

Universities continue to provide support to the student community through unprecedented sessions of job market volatility, believe panelists participating in the session, From Campus to Career.

"We ensure our students develop essential skills by working closely with them and industry partners from the start. This collaboration ensures that students are well-prepared for the workforce," says Dr Mohamed Bamatraf, Head of Industry Relations, Global Business Studies.

"We're seeing a shift where universities are focusing more on integrating work preparedness into the entire educational journey. Students need to understand that preparing for work isn't an isolated event but an ongoing process. Conversations about careers should start early, and parents play a crucial role in this," says Maria Vitoratos, Executive Career Coach, Curtin University.

"Many employers are shifting their focus towards skills and adaptability. It's not just about academic qualifications but also about being able to handle real-world challenges and continuously develop new skills. Employers value candidates who can demonstrate practical application of their knowledge," says Zawahir Siddique, Dean and Head of Blended Learning, Demont Institute.

"To involve alumni effectively, programs like mentorship can be very beneficial. Students can spend time with alumni, gaining valuable insights and experiences. Regular interactions with industry professionals help keep the curriculum relevant and provide students with up-to-date industry knowledge," says Dr Amitabh Upadhya, Executive Director, Symbiosis International.

Global Business Studies outlines amazing options in cybersecurity, AI, at Edufair

"After completing my four-year bachelor's degree in management and accountancy in the Philippines, I moved to Dubai a year ago. I am currently working in the field of accountancy," says Samantha Emily Santos, who visited Edufair with her mother and sister. "I am at Edufair to explore master's degree options. I visited the booths of universities that have postgraduate accountancy programmes. The exhibitors are very helpful and explaining every aspect of the programme, from admissions to course content, in great detail."

Session 2: Your Future With ACCA, now on at Edufair

Ahmad Bilal Manzoor, Business Relationship Executive - Middle East, ACCA, elaborates on increasing interest in the field of finance and accounting within the UAE student community, and what ACCA brings to the table. "A career in accounting and finance is very rewarding. Unlike other professions, individuals with the right accounting and finance knowledge are needed in every organisation, ensuring ample job opportunities," said Manzoor.

Parent speak: Exploring options in computer science at Edufair

"My son is in grade 12 at The International School of Choueifat, and is interested in computer science, with plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in the field," says Rashid Maqbool, father of Mohammad Ammar. "We intend to start his studies in Dubai or Sharjah, then he may transfer to the US, the UK, or Australia for a couple of years. That's the main idea we're considering and we are at Gulf News Edufair to explore options."

Grants and scholarships on offer from University of West London for students visiting Edufair

Parents explore higher educations options at Edufair

"My son, Sarfaraz is in grade 10 at Indian High School Dubai and we are at Edufair to explore university and courses in the UAE, abroad as well as in India," says Sarfaraz's mother, Jabeen Jaffer. "My son wants to study physics, chemistry, biology and maths in grades 11 and 12 and we are here to find out about new courses and higher studies destinations. Edufair has plenty options for planning his education journey."

Edufair DAY 2 session 2 starts at 2pm

Stay tuned post-lunch for an engaging session hosted by ACCA at Gulf News Edufair 2024, offering invaluable insights into finance and accounting.

Edufair Day 2 first event in session

As the demand for international education continues to rise, there’s a need for reliable financial partners to navigate the complexities of studying abroad. "With concerns ranging from financial to health and safety, it is important for parents to meticulously plan and budget for their child's overseas education, as early as five to seven years, seeking expert guidance when necessary," said Neha Ghai, Head of NRI, Middle East, HSBC at a fireside chat on the second day of Gulf News Edufair 2024.

Parents and students arrive early on the second day of Sixth edition of Gulf News Edufair in Dubai Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

School students from Pakistan Education Academy visit Edufair

It was a fun day out for students from Pakistan Education Academy at Edufair as they explored higher education opportunities at some of the UAE's premier institutions, present at the fair

Rise in demand for study abroad in New Zealand and Europe: Clint Khan of Y-Axis at Edufair 2024

Clint Khan of Y-Axis, GN Edufair Platinum Sponsor observes a shift in study abroad preferences among students in the UAE

