Gulf Medical University (GMU), established in 1998, has six colleges, offering 26 accredited programmes to students of over 86 nationalities.
The undergraduate programmes offered by GMU include Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, Biomedical Sciences, Healthcare Management and Economics, Anaesthesia Technology, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Physiotherapy, Medical Imaging Sciences and Associate Degree in Preclinical Sciences.
The university also offers Graduate Programmes in Public Health, Physical Therapy, Endodontology, Periodontics, Clinical Pharmacy, Healthcare Management and Economics, Health Professions Education and Medical Laboratory Sciences.
GMU’s College of Healthcare Management and Economics’ programmes, bachelors and executive masters, are unique, aiming to prepare the graduates to pursue careers in healthcare management, health economics, policy-making and administration in the region and internationally.
GMU’s Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme outcomes are aligned to the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME) standards. Its Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences (BBMS) programme is accredited by the Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS), UK and the PharmD Programme is certified by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), USA.
Located in Thumbay Medicity, Ajman, it is a hub of state-of-the-art academic health system integrating medical education, healthcare and research. GMU provides clinical training to its students through its hospitals which include Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Dental Hospital and Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospitals located in the campus at Thumbay Medicity. In addition, clinical training takes place in government hospitals like Sheikh Shakhbout Hospital in Abu Dhabi.
GMU graduates are always given priority for employment with the various healthcare establishments of Thumbay Group, including the Thumbay Hospital network, as well as Thumbay Clinics, Thumbay Pharmacies and Thumbay Labs.
GMU has a global network of top collaborating universities like University of Arizona, Virginia, Commonwealth University, Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee — USA, University of Saint Joseph School of Pharmacy in Connecticut and Tokyo Medical Dental University.