Dubai: Global Education Expo 2019 starts in in the UAE on Monday to offer students the opportunity to choose international universities to pursue higher education.
The education fair is being by Qadri International (QI), a leading educational consultancy in the UAE. The annual Global Education Expo is being held on February 18 in Al Ain, February 21 in Abu Dhabi and February 22 in Dubai.
Dr Yousuf Qadri, the organiser and the Chairman of the QI, said that he has been operating in the UAE since 1986 and has been helping students to follow thier dreams by providing a step by step guide for students who aspire to study abroad.
“The Global Education Expo is held every year with the aim of providing multiple options to students to choose their course, university and country according to their grades and budget,” he added.
Students can meet the deans, admission officers and directors of universities from Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Malaysia, Cyprus, Caribbean and other countries. “This interaction will give an insight to students about different countries, universities and courses and will help them make more informed decisions. The expo will also bring together the different university representatives and give them a chance to network with each other,” he said.
The participating universities will be accepting applications for Fall 2019 in all disciplines including medicine, dentistry, engineering, business, Art and Design, Law and other courses. 100% scholarship options will also be available.