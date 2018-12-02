If we stop and take notice, we can see other types of change coming also. Recently, Ernst and Young, one of the ‘Big 4’ management consultancies, removed academic qualifications from their entry criteria for graduates. They’re not the only ones — PWC, Apple and Google are also saying that university degrees are no longer necessary. They’ve done this because they can see that the type of graduates our education systems are producing are not always the type of graduates they need. These companies are looking for something different. If these big companies are doing this, you can be pretty sure that the smaller ones will follow.