Dubai: During Ramadan, GEMS Education is holding a range of activities and performances across its network of schools.
Its ongoing ‘GEMS Jewels of Kindness’ initiative, for example, encourages students to be kind to each other and family members.
Meanwhile, students from GEMS Heritage Indian School have developed a digital tolerance meter, ‘Toler-O-Meter’, which the school uses to assess how happy classes are, on the basis that tolerance results in happiness.
Also, GEMS Dubai American Academy, GEMS Metropole School, GEMS Wellington Primary School, and others, have set up ‘Ramadan Charity Fridge’ on their premises.
Schools such as GEMS Cambridge International School, GEMS Royal School Dubai and GEMS Wellington Primary School are giving care boxes, provided by Red Crescent Charity, to those in need throughout Ramadan.
GEMS Westminster School Ras Al Khaimah has created its own ‘Ramadan Food Basket’ initiative for distributing to multiple charities in Ras Al Khaimah.