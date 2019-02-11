Sharjah: GEMS Education, the biggest school group in the UAE, has announced the merger of two of its Sharjah schools following India’s CBSE curriculum.
Our Own English High School Sharjah, Boys, is set to migrate to a new, state-of-the-art campus in Al Juwaizah, currently the home of GEMS New Our Own Private High School, Sharjah, the group said on Monday.
Following the move, the faculty of the combined school will be made up of teachers from both the schools, it added.
In a statement to Gulf News, the group confirmed that the whole school complex in Al Juwaizah will be known as Our Own English High School (OOEHS) Sharjah, Boys after the merger.
The name of GEMS New Our Own Private High School (NOOPHS), which had opened in 2018, will not be used from the beginning of the new academic year of CBSE schools in April when the merger is expected to be complete.
It also clarified that the school will be coeducational until grade 4 and the girl students in NOOPHS will be offered places at other GEMS Education schools from Grade 5 upwards.
The group said it has optimised the use of all available space at the new campus, allowing for ample provision to meet the highest standards of educational needs for all students.
“The new student body will be a combination of the two schools. However, the plot itself can cater for many more students and has ample room for growth.
Pupils, who would not like to move, will be offered places in other GEMS Education schools as part of the steps taken to minimise any disruption caused by the move.
Same fees
The group said there would not be any increase in the fees due to the merger,
“All pupils will pay the current OOEHS, Sharjah, Boys fees.”
Though some parents said a circular sent out on Sunday did mention about an increase of 10 per cent in the annual tuition fees, they said they do not think it was due to the merger.
The group said the move will bring numerous new opportunities and expand the choice of elective subjects and extra-curricular activities for students of OOEHS, Boys.
The current campus of the boys’ school where they moved in 2007 will continue to be used by GEMS Education. However, the group did not specify its future use.
It said the new campus is an impressive, purpose-built one with more than 3,000 sqm of additional space to improve the learning experience of all students.
Srivalsan Murugan, Principal and CEO of the school, said: “We strongly believe that this move will significantly benefit our students, enabling us to keep them enthused, engaged, and inspired by offering a well-equipped learning environment that is enhanced with state-of-the-art facilities and a range of high-tech learning tools and educational resources. We appreciate the support received from our parent community, and look forward to continuing to deliver the highest quality education to all learners.”