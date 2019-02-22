Sharjah: A group of students from a UAE school have received internationally recognised Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards for obtaining the highest marks in four categories for the year 2017/18 in IGCSE Level exams.
Pearson - an annual event - awarded certificates to the students of Victoria English school in Sharjah for their outstanding achievement under the categories of highest mark in the world, highest mark in the Middle East and highest mark in the UAE.
Taymour Fahim won highest mark in the world in iGCSE mathematics, Dania Al Suwaifi, highest mark in the world in iGCSE Russian language, Hana Mohammad, won highest mark in the Middle East in IGCSE chemistry and Yara Farouq, won highest mark in the UAE in iGCSE Arabic Language.
The Sharjah Private Education Authority honoured the pupils during a ceremony held at the school’s premises where they received medals for their remarkable achievements.
Ebrahim Al Hosani, director general of the authority, said that they were proud of the pupils’ accomplishments and their honouring comes in recognition of what they have accomplished for the UAE.
“Our role is to provide support to pupils in order to encourage them to excel and stand out as we know that our students have great potential that qualifies them to compete in international contests and make remarkable achievements,” he said.
Chairman of the school Ameen Al Nezami said that it is a great honour to witness the school’s pupils rank among the highest achievers both regionally and globally.