Dubai: Fancy interning with a diplomatic mission? Well, Indian university students in Dubai will now get such an opportunity.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai has rolled out an internship programme for students and researchers who hold Indian passports, according to Vipul, the Consul-General of India in Dubai.
Vipul told Gulf News that the mission had decided on the programme after witnessing strong interest on the part of university students, who attended the consulate’s first-ever annual meeting with Indian students here in February.
“We had convened the meeting after the scope of the Indian Community Welfare Fund was expanded to cover issues faced by the Indian student community. One of things the students asked for was an opportunity to do internship with the consulate,” he said.
Starting this month, the mission is rolling out the programme which will have a session ranging from four to eight weeks in both summer and winter (June-August and December-January, respectively).
The mission said the programme will provide an excellent opportunity for budding scholars to familiarise themselves with the functioning of the consulate and get acquainted with its work in the domains of trade, investment, passports, visas and Indian community welfare.
Vipul said the students will be encouraged to do research on bilateral economic relations and community issues, especially in areas that are less explored.
They may be required to conduct research, write reports, analyse evolving developments, or carry out any other task entrusted to them by the consulate.
In an announcement posted on its website, the mission said an intern may be required to work on-site, that is, within the consulate premises or off-site.
“Candidates for on-site internship should possess a graduate degree or equivalent. Students who are enrolled in a five-year course and have completed three years of the course before commencement of internship may also apply.”
“However, for off-site internships, those enrolled in an undergraduate course in any stream are also eligible to apply. Preference will be given to applicants having an excellent academic track record and to research scholars.”
Other terms and conditions and how to apply are posted on the mission’s website www.cgidubai.gov.in