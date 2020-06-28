Image Credit:

Students across the world are facing a big decision as they consider which university to study at this September. Those who had previously planned to travel overseas are now exploring options closer to home as they look to continue their education and stay close to family and friends without having to wait for another year.

Middlesex University Dubai offers a complete learning experience by combining rigorous academic programmes, innovative teaching and learning, and leading research, with engaging co-curricular, sports and social activities. It was this approach that led to the university achieving a 5-star ranking in the KHDA Higher Education Classification in partnership with QS, scoring five stars across employability, internationalisation, research, facilities, happiness and well-being, and inclusiveness, winning praise for its world-class facilities, programmes, research and campus.

Prospective students can expect to pursue their educational and future career goals while experiencing all of the important aspects of student life. Furthermore, students who are looking to expand their horizons and gain a truly international student experience can take advantage of the opportunity to transfer their credits to the university’s home campus in London for September 2021 or choose to transfer their university credits to other universities across the globe.

Middlesex University Dubai continues to lead the way by launching Schools Week from June 28-July 2 – a week full of activities including online programme taster sessions and competitions. Students will also have the unique opportunity to engage with the university’s Admissions Team, the Careers and Employability Service, and the Student Activities team. Parents are also encouraged to get involved in order to find out more about the university and the student experience on offer.