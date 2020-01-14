Dubai: Emirates Islamic has contributed Dh2 million to Mohammad Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU).

The contribution, provided through Emirates Islamic’s Charity Fund, will be used to help the university launch its first mobile clinic, ‘Wellness on Wheels’.

Awatif Al Harmoodi, general manager, Operational Quality and Processes, Emirates Islamic, said: “As a bank that has always been a pillar of the community and is committed to supporting the UAE’s health-care industry, we are delighted to contribute to MBRU as they launch Wellness on Wheels. Through this contribution, we aim to provide high-quality healthcare services to people living in areas where medical facilities are inaccessible and further contribute to building a stronger, healthier and happier community.”

Dr Amer Mohammad Al Zarooni, deputy vice-chancellor for Administration and Professional Services, MBRU, said: “Wellness on Wheels is a highly regarded initiative by MBRU and we are happy to have a strong partnership with Emirates Islamic, which enabled us to bring this initiative to a larger section of the population. In line with our values of giving and excellence, and our vision to serve humanity by helping build healthy and fit communities, we are excited to work on this project and bring this mobile clinic to communities to get easy access to wellness facilities.”