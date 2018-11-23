The awesome part of the book title comes from a consistent finding in social science that giftedness and awkwardness seem to go hand-in-hand. Awkward people tend to have an ability to sharply focus on the things that interest them and be incredibly persistent at become knowledgeable about their interests. Awkward people also tend to see the world with a unique perspective, which is why they miss some social cues that are very obvious to others, but their unique views, strong focus, and persistence set them up well to achieve extraordinary things. That being said, not all awkward people are gifted and not all gifted people are awkward. In addition, some awkward people struggle with trying to fit in and that can cause a good deal of distress, so it’s not exactly easy for all awkward people. But what seems to be common among awkward people is an intense passion for the things that they love. If someone can find something that provides tremendous purpose and meaning while also developing the social skill to maintain gratifying relationships, then life can indeed be awesome.