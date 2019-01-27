Commenting on the partnership, Tarek Al Gurg, chief executive officer at Dubai Cares, said: “This (partnership) is particularly important when we think of the 850 million youth who will enter the workforce by 2050 without being equipped with the necessary skills. The speed of digital technological progress is resulting in substantial changes in global workforce requirements and priority skills needed, and it is our duty to prepare the current and future generations to adapt to this new reality in a manner that is relevant and contextual.”